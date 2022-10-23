F﻿ormer Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell suggests it is "worrying times" after Saturday's 1-0 defeat lifted Kilmarnock three points clear of the Dingwall side at the foot of the Scottish Premiership.

"That will be a sore one for them," he tells BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "That's the type of game that you have to take something from - a direct competitor.

"They were better in the second half, but there will be a sense of frustration that they didn't take something from the game.

"When you stretch this back to last season, it's two wins in 17, which is a poor run of form.

"Not scoring goals and, if you look at the goal they conceded yesterday, defensively they were all over the place.

"I think they've invested pretty heavily to see if they can return to the top six, so I think this period between now and the break for the World Cup is massive for them.

"They need to rack up some points, they need to be more of a threat in front of goal and - I'm stating the obvious - they have to stop conceding such silly goals. That's why they find themselves bottom of the league."