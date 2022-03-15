'Really exciting' times ahead for Palace

After a season which was all about rebuilding the future is looking bright for Crystal Palace, according to former Eagles striker Glenn Murray.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, he said: "This was a season of transition for them. They had so many older players out of contract last season, they lost their manager and this was a big, big rebuild.

"It was going to be one of those years when staying in the Premier League was all they needed to get to. They weren’t thinking about top 10, it was a rebuilding year and I think the building blocks and what they have put in place here is really exiting.

"We watch them go forward every week, they’ve got exciting talents like Olise, Edouard and Eze, who we’ve not seen as much of this season after his long injury.

"They showed something different against Manchester City. They showed a real defensive mindset. It wasn’t just the four, five, six players at the back, it was the whole XI. They all stuck to their guns, they all did their jobs and I thought that is probably what Patrick Vieira will be most proud of."

