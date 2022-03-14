BBC Sport

Man Utd v Atletico Madrid: Who makes your United XI?

It's all to play for under the lights at Old Trafford on Tuesday as Manchester United welcome Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Diego Simeone's side are always tough to break down, so who should Ralf Rangnick choose to send United through?

Anthony Elanga scored in Madrid so does he make your line-up? And did Marcus Rashford do enough against Spurs to warrant a start?

It's up to you how you approach it - pick the team you WANT Rangnick to choose or go for the players you reckon he WILL select.

Either way, it's time to name your team to face Atletico