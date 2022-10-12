Ange Postecoglou has pledged to persevere with Daizen Meada as the Celtic forward endures a goal drought.

Maeda missed two good chances in Celtic’s 2-0 defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday, which ended their Champions League last-16 hopes, and has just one goal in 17 appearances this season.

"I know people look at the end product - and he was a bit unlucky on a couple of occasions, but he puts in an enormous work-rate,” said manager Postecoglou.

"I thought his defensive work was outstanding and that helps us as a team. But he has to learn the other side of the game at this level is really important in terms of finishing the end product.

"He keeps getting into those positions, every game he does, but goals are eluding him.

"But we can't scrap him just because he is not the finished product yet. We have just got to persevere.”