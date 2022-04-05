It's a busy week of commentaries across BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra coming up, with the first legs of the Champions League and Europa League quarter-finals, plus huge games at the top and bottom of the Premier League.

Tuesday, 5 April

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid (20:00)

Wednesday, 6 April

Chelsea v Real Madrid (20:00)

Burnley v Everton (19:30, Sports Extra)

Thursday, 7 April

West Ham Lyon (20:00)

Friday, 8 April

Newcastle v Wolves (20:00)

Saturday, 9 April

Watford v Leeds (15:00)

Sunday, 10 April

Newcastle v Burnley (14:00)

Manchester City v Liverpool (16:30)

All times BST