Chelsea’s only previous meeting with a Croatian side was their 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in September.

The Blues last lost a home Champions League group match in September 2019, winning six and drawing four of the 10 since then.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their four Champions League games under Graham Potter, and have won their past three. The last Stamford Bridge boss to go undefeated in his first five games in the competition was Roberto di Matteo in 2011-12, when the Blues went on the lift the trophy.