'Another day at Wembley booked in'
- Published
Skip twitter post
Happy Easter Sunday, two eggs in the basket! pic.twitter.com/BBCmhDmAR3— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) April 17, 2022
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
Amazing job from the whole team to qualify for another FA Cup final!!— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 17, 2022
Let’s go together!!💪🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/ZpYe9muzWh
End of twitter post 2
Skip twitter post 3
Another day at Wembley booked in 🗓 pic.twitter.com/RrNpMc4Mxe— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) April 17, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 3