Klopp on substitutions, Salah and Inter
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s Champions League last-16 second leg with Inter on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Klopp says the players missing from the side that beat West Ham – Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara – were all in training yesterday. Of the three, Firmino is the most likely to miss out.
He reiterated his call for the Premier League to match the Champions League and the FA Cup by making five substitutions available: “Our schedule is very tough and I don’t understand why they don’t allow five subs. It’s not about giving an advantage to bigger clubs – it’s about protecting the quality of the competition.”
This was the reason he took Mohamed Salah off against the Hammers: “It’s the same for all players. We had an opportunity to bring on a fresh player in Diogo Jota and we took it.”
On the danger of Inter: “This was always a really tough tie and we got a much better result than I expected. 2-0 is the most turned-over scoreline in football and if we were to think we were already halfway through then we are already on the wrong path.”
He says Liverpool will attack the game as usual rather than seek to protect their lead: “We are not a team who defends a result. Inter are not coming here as tourists so we want to attack the game and see what we can get from it.”