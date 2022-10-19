M﻿ichael Emons, BBC Sport

B﻿rentford had not won a home league match against Chelsea since 1938 and Bees boss Thomas Frank was a proud man after giving the Blues a massive fright.

"The performance we had, especially in the first half, we were by far the better team - overall we deserved the win," said Frank.

T﻿he fact Brentford, now ninth in the table after their fifth league draw of the campaign, did not pick up all three points was largely down to a fine performance from Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who saved two headers from Ivan Toney plus another one from Bryan Mbeumo.

T﻿he passionate home fans cheered on their team for what would have been a memorable win, but Brentford ended the match on the back foot as Chelsea's strength in depth nearly proved crucial.

H﻿ome goalkeeper David Raya did well to keep out efforts from substitutes Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyanang and, in the third minute of injury time at the end of the second half, from Carney Chukwuemeka.

O﻿pposition manager Graham Potter felt a draw was a fair result, and it leaves Brentford progressing nicely with 14 points from 11 matches.