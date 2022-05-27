'This has been a great season of progress' - your views

We've been asking for your views after Crystal Palace ended their Premier League campaign with a fine 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Here are some of your comments:

Bob: Happy with the season. To end with a positive goal difference and a lot of clean sheets show that Patrick Vieira is getting the team working all over the pitch. Really looking forward to next season, no predictions but I am sure lessons from some undeserved defeats and draws have been learned. Another cup run and a top-10 finish would be nice.

Simon: Despite a few uneven performances which cost us an eighth-place finish, this has been a great season of progress after the years of stability under Roy Hodgson. We still have a few players to move on and we need another four or five before we are ready to challenge for Europe, so it'll be a pivotal summer. But a season for us to be proud of, with more to come.

Chris: Solid first season for Patrick Vieira! Semi-final at Wembley and a better style of play, can't complain too much. Most negative point being we threw away too many points from winning positions. If we'd have kept our composure, we'd be seventh/eighth (as mad as that sounds!). Conner Gallagher player of the season, but all signings have looked good.