St Johnstone 2-3 Hearts - analysis

St Johnstone started on the back-foot, initially unable to deal with the wave of Hearts attack that was thrown at them.

However, they were able to win a penalty and - despite missing it - they enjoyed a wave of momentum which, on another night, could have gotten them back into the game.

Even at 3-1 down, they looked likely to come back into it. The difference between this season and last - they refused to give up.

Crucially, Stevie May looks to have continued his form from the first-half of the season, with four goals and five assists to his name already.