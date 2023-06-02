Manchester United legend Jaap Stam is looking forward to the FA Cup final on Saturday and believes United have what it takes to win.

Stam, part of the iconic 1999 Treble-winning squad, thinks United will put up a strong fight against City.

"This United team has done very well this season," he told BBC Breakfast. "They have had some good results, winning the Carabao Cup, getting into the Champions League and they have proven to everyone that they can make it difficult, especially for City who they beat at home.

"There's a lot of pressure on City because everyone knows they want to win the Champions League and they've been chasing that for a long time.

"It's not easy because they have to keep players focused on this FA Cup game first, while also thinking about potentially saving players, Guardiola may have to make certain changes as a manager."

United and City have traded blows this season with a win each but Stam appreciates the significance of this final in determining legacy.

"This game will be a big challenge because everyone knows how successful United have been in the past," he said, "but City are now climbing up and becoming one of the best teams in the world.

"There's always been a rivalry between the two teams, but it's never been as big as it is now and that makes it very interesting.

"This United team will want to make history for themselves."

