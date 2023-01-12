Devine relishes working with 'the best players in the country'

Teenage Rangers defender Adam Devine is relishing working with "the best players in the country" as the feelgood factor under Michael Beale continues.

Devine has featured in five of Beale's six games in charge - including starts in the first three - and is targeting more top-team action.

"It's been excellent, I couldn't praise him [Beale] and his staff enough," the 19-year-old full-back told Rangers TV.

"The team has had a little bit of a boost but we are looking in the right direction. I need to keep pushing every day in training and hopefully I will get my chance again.

"I'm training with the best players in the country so that is only going to benefit me on and off the pitch. It is helping me a lot."