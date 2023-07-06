Gangwon ready to sell Celtic target - gossip

South Korean winger Yang Hyun-Jun, 21, has forced open the door to a £2.1m switch to Celtic after a change of heart from Gangwon CEO Kim Byung-j, who had been reluctant to sell. (Daily Record), external

Rangers are ready to end the Old Firm away fans lockouts by offering Celtic 700 tickets for the first derby of the new season. (Scottish Sun), external

Neil Lennon reckons Scott Brown has the ambition and potential to be a future Celtic manager as he says he's been hugely impressed how well the former captain as adapted to management at Fleetwood Town. (Herald), external

Read the rest of Thursday's Scottish gossip.