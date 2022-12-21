'League was over if Rangers hadn't won'

Scott Arfield didn't just salvage victory for Rangers at Aberdeen, he also kept the title race alive.

That's the verdict of former Rangers full-back Richard Foster, who says Celtic's lead would have been insurmountable had Rangers failed to return from Pittodrie with three points.

Rangers are currently six adrift, with Celtic looking to restore their nine-point cushion with victory at home to Livingston on Wednesday.

"You've got to give credit to Rangers, because the league was essentially over if they'd lost tonight," Foster told BBC Scotland Sportsound.

"If they'd drawn, it was probably over. They had to win and somehow from somewhere they found a way to win it.

"Aberdeen maybe allowed them into the game by dropping so deep, but Rangers still had to score the goals.

"It's no shock that Arfield got the goals - he constantly runs beyond the ball, he constantly runs into the box to support the striker and that's why the ball falls at his feet.

"He's really unlucky not to get a starting berth, but the other guys have been good. He just gives that something different and it's paid off for Rangers."

