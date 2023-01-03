Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

It’s been an unusual season. As we say goodbye to 2022 and bring in 2023, Manchester City are seven points behind Arsenal in the Premier League. In addition, City haven’t won a Premier League game at home for two months and their last home win needed a 95th minute penalty to get the job done.

Who knows what impact that mid-season break for the Word Cup will have on players, teams and performances. What is for sure, some individuals have Arsenal as the favourites now to win their first Premier League title since 2004……I’m not so sure.

I wouldn’t write Manchester City off just yet. Remember, we have some history and have won Premier Leagues titles in 2013-14 and 2011-12 by making up a deficit of nine and eight points respectively. In addition, we still have the best manager on the planet and have strengthened our ranks with a certain Erling Haaland.

After his rest during the World Cup Haaland continues to score goals, break records and impress everyone. We saw a different side to his game against an aggressive Everton team at the weekend. I’m sure we will see more goals, more records and yet another Premier League title at the Etihad at the end of this unusual season.