W﻿e asked for your thoughts after after Monday's game at Selhurst Park

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Crystal Palace

George: An absolutely disgraceful performance - from the management who again picked the wrong team and formation, to the players who looked like they had played six games in a week rather than having six weeks off! We need players in January but I have my doubts we will get them as Steve Parish thinks "the squad is strong enough". More complete drivel.

Malcolm: Utterly pathetic. The team had no creativity or attacking output. Vieira should have started Edouard, yet he didn't even come on. We were 2-0 down and Vieira brought in three defensive midfielders, when we should have at least been trying to get one goal back. Next game Edouard MUST START!

Michael: Was going to be interesting who would cope with the enforced break. However, it would seem it did not bode well for Crystal Palace. From the off, Palace never got a foothold in the match, nor did enough throughout the game to earn the right to play.

Fulham

Mario: Another great performance from the lads it was the perfect way to honour the memory or one of our greatest players, George Cohen. Here’s hoping that we can take this opportunity and really push on till the end of the season Come On You Whites.