Fulham 2-1 Southampton: What Jones said

Southampton manager Nathan Jones: "I thought we were excellent in discipline and shape in the first half and we could have gone in in front. To instead go in behind because of a set-piece was really disappointing and frustrating.

"We tweaked the shape and had moments to turn the screw in the second half.

"We didn’t do the basics well on two occasions and that is what let us down. They have to be ironed out on the training ground and in peoples’ heads.

"The overall performance was good today - we negated a fluent team - but we have to be better in those moments. We are gifting teams goals, they don’t have to do much to score, and that has to change."