Saints need a swift change in results - Preston

Former St Johnstone defender Allan Preston is urging the Perthshire club to rediscover their form before the World Cup break.

Callum Davidson's side were unbeaten in five before the league's hiatus but have get to pick up a point since it's return.

"Four defeats in a row, a really tough game next weekend at home to Livingston where they need to get back to winning ways again," the pundit said on BBC Sportsound.

"I thought they could look up, push for top six and now they've dropped down to seventh. They can still get there, but they need to turn their form around quickly because after Livingston, it's two games against Rangers."