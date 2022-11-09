St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson tells BBC Sportsound: "We started really well, getting the lead but then we conceded straight after. So in the second half, we changed a few things and went about things a bit better.

"We controlled the game a lot better and then the sending off changed the game. St Mirren took the lead through through a fantastic goal and you're just hoping at that point to get something out of the game and it just shows the character we have and where we are as a group.

"We believe in each other and what a finish (from Nicky Clark)."