'Comfortable enough in the end', but 'a tricky start'

We asked to hear from you after Manchester City began their Champions League defence with a 3-1 win over Red Star Belgrade.

Here are some of your comments:

Scott: A tricky start to the defence of our trophy. Red Star came with a plan and frustrated City in parts of the first half. As the Red Star goal came, an excellent counter attack indeed, half-time probably helped us regroup. After the break it was a different game. The goal came early and confidence built. Alvarez and Rodri were magnificent - a good start.

Rodrigue: Another outstanding display by Alvarez. He's going to have a big impact this season.

Gary: Anyone who thought City were going to have an easy ride in this season's group stage got a sharp taste of reality. Winning should never be taken for granted in the Champions League. A comfortable enough result in the end but they had to work hard for it. On another night they will need to be more efficient in front of goal.

James: Another dominant performance from the champions of Europe. Great to see Alvarez getting the goals and working so well in tandem with Haaland.