BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering fans' questions as we head into the first international break of the Premier League season.

@win_n10 via X, formerly Twitter: We can all see the worst case for Everton on and off the field this season. What do you consider to be an achievable better outcome and how do we get there?

Phil: This starts in one place - change at the top. Everton can only move forward with new ownership in place of Farhad Moshiri, who has spent money but simply made too many poor decisions leading Everton to the financial and footballing precipice.

It was also a mystery to me why such a divisive figure as Bill Kenwright was retained as chairman, thus continuing the huge discontent among fans with matters on and off the pitch. The club has been as dysfunctional as I've ever known it in 30-plus years of covering Everton affairs.

The problem is - who will buy Everton? Is there a buyer out there and would Moshiri even sell to the right one given his track record of decision-making?