Stones and Ake to be assessed

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City will assess the injuries picked up by John Stones and Nathan Ake during the 3-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday.

England international Stones felt “tight”, according to Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City manager seemed relaxed when answering questions on it, adding: “It didn’t feel loads”.

I’d take that to mean that it wasn’t too concerning or painful for the centre-back.

Dutchman Ake, who started the game at left-back, was substituted at half-time for Ruben Dias. Guardiola said Ake had a “twist in the ankle” when talking to BBC Radio Manchester.

Both men have impressed in recent weeks, with increased minutes in the team, and in a crucial run-in with many important games their presence and form will be needed.