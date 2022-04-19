'To achieve one of Sir Bobby's milestones would be brilliant'

Eddie Howe has praised Newcastle fans for playing their role as he looks to match one of Sir Bobby Robson's records at the club.

The Magpies have won their past five Premier League games at St James' Park, and Howe could become the first Newcastle boss to win six on the bounce at home in the competition since Sir Bobby in 2003-04.

Howe said: "To do that would be an incredible thing for us. To do anything related to the name Sir Bobby Robson, and to try to achieve one of his milestones, would be brilliant.

"Playing at home, as I’ve always said, is such a unique thing here. It’s such a privilege to play in the stadium - and the atmosphere the supporters have created has been fantastic.

"If you look back at the last game, we needed their support -we didn’t have a lot of the ball in the second half and it was a bit of a grind for us. Defensively, we had to be responsible and accept that was happening in the game. And the supporters got that reward with the goal at the end. It was a big thank you from us to them for sticking with us.

"Two massive games to come for us and we are very keen to hit the 40-point mark as quickly as possible. We know that nothing is given and nothing is guaranteed in this league, with the unpredictability of the results.

"So we would love to finish off the end of three home games with another win. The way the stadium looked and felt on Sunday was incredible. The flags before the game and the general atmosphere was a privilege to play in."