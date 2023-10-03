Pat Riddell, The Famous Club, external

Stats can be misleading. But two goals in three games show the clear problem Nottingham Forest face at the moment. A problem that Steve Cooper is very much aware of.

Sunday’s game saw just six shots on goal against Brentford and only one on target. Being down to 10 men obviously made the task more difficult, but against Manchester City and Burnley the issue was much the same.

The players and the performances are actually improving; it’s just getting into the final third and creating goal-scoring chances. And for Cooper, this is merely another puzzle to solve as the club grows and moves forward.

Aside from losing Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi need time to develop an understanding with the new signings. And this period of transition is not only adapting to fresh faces at the training ground but the evolution of Forest’s style.

Despite facing 38 shots on goal in the past three games (albeit 11 on target) the Reds have conceded just four. Of course there’s work to be done on reducing the amount of chances but a stronger defensive resolve and more steel and possession in midfield means the goals will surely follow. It’s the kind of conundrum that Cooper is no doubt relishing with the attacking ability at his disposal.