Defender Leon King overcame illness in time to make the Rangers squad to face Napoli in Wednesday's Champions League match in Italy. (Sun), external

But Rangers are still without eight players in Naples. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst once met his idol Diego Maradona at the 1998 World Cup and now his team will take on Napoli at the stadium that bares the Argentine's name, with the Dutchman saying Maradona's contribution to football was "immense". (Sun), external

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti says under pressure Rangers counterpart Van Bronckhorst "is a very solid manager". (Herald - subscription required), external