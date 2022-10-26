Stefan Ortega says keeping a clean sheet on his Manchester City debut was a “perfect” start.

The goalkeeper, 29, was signed from German club Arminia Bielefeld this summer and was called into the starting line-up for Tuesday’s Champions League fixture at Borussia Dortmund.

After the 0-0 draw, he said: "In Germany, my hometown and on this great stage with a clean sheet, so quite a perfect day for me.

"It was a nice stage for me and I am happy about the clean sheet and about the game."

Ortega said manager Pep Guardiola only told him he would start on the day of the fixture.

"I am happy that the manager said to me, 'OK, are you ready?"' he said. "I was amazed, of course."