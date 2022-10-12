English clubs eye Rangers defender King - gossip

Manchester United, Newcastle United and Leeds United are all interested in signing 18-year-old defender Leon King, who is contracted to Rangers for another 18 months. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will warn his side to be wary of the power of Ibrox and a rejuvenated Rangers in the re-run of their Champions League Battle of Britain on Wednesday. (The Herald), external

Disruption to the Scottish football card is likely after the coronation of King Charles III was officially scheduled for Saturday 6 May - the first day of post-split fixtures in the Premiership. (Scottish Sun), external

