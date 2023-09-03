Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa - analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose: "After being thrashed 5-1 by Newcastle in their opening game, Aston Villa have been an incredibly entertaining side to watch.

"Their attacking football saw them score 15 goals and concede just one in four games in all competitions before the trip to Liverpool.

"But the defeat to the Reds highlighted that Unai Emery needs to find a way for his side to play against the teams likely to be challenging for a top-four finish.

"Villa's high line has been key to them getting among the goals so far this season but it has been badly exposed against Newcastle and now Liverpool.

"While heavy defeats to both those sides were no doubt deflating for the club's fans they will likely provide a valuable learning experience as Villa look to finish even higher in the table this season."