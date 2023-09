St Johnstone keeper Dimitar Mitov made his international debut on Thursday but couldn't mark it with a win as Bulgaria suffered a 1-0 friendly defeat to Iran.

Mitov played the full 90 minutes in Plovdiv as the hosts went down to Mohammad Mohebi's 14th-minute strike.

The 26-year-old will hope to keep his place for Sunday's trip to face Montenegro when Bulgaria go in search of their first win in Euro 2024 qualifying.