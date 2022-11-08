A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

With Pablo Fornals entering the fray in the 93rd minute and home fans beginning to head to the exits, the match on Sunday appeared to be confined to a spirited, if not potentially unmemorable, draw.

Given West Ham had played on Thursday in Bucharest and Crystal Palace have struggled for points away from home, both managers could be forgiven for "respecting the point".

The gap between 11th and 20th in the league table is the tightest for at least a decade, only six points. Michael Olise's last-gasp winner means Patrick Vieira has not only navigated the chaos beneath his team in the table but has started to pull away from it.

Palace are neither an exceptional attacking or a defensive team at this stage. They sit low in chance creation/xG rankings and are middle of the pack in goals conceded - yet they have proven incredibly resilient in challenging game situations.

That has played out in the results. The win against West Ham means the team earned 12 points from losing situations this season, the highest in the league.

If the team has yet to perform to its potential in attack yet still sits 10th in the division, the ceiling may be higher than many expected.