Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport: "After finishing 12th last season and managing on average only a goal every game, surely Chelsea with the vast sums spent on a vast amount of new players will do better this time round. Well, not so far.

"They are still stuck on a goal and a point per game in the league. They play well for long spells, dominate possession, and create enough chances to win - but the figures remain stubbornly poor.

"Maybe this young side should be given time. They could be realistic challengers for the top four in two or three years, but just now they are already eight points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal. That’s a big start to give them and three other very good teams, who all have much more Premier League experience.

"I just hope Chelsea’s financial planning doesn’t depend on them getting Champions League football next season. If it does, it already looks like there will have to be yet another huge rethink next summer."

