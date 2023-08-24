Mudryk to miss Luton match

Mykhailo Mudryk will not feature in Friday night's match with Luton at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have confirmed, external.

In an injury update ahead of the game, the club confirmed the Ukrainian was "starting rehabilitation having undergone assessments on an injury sustained in training this week".

The 22-year-old was absent from training on Wednesday, sparking speculation over an injury.

A proposed return date for the winger and exact detail of the injury are both currently unknown.