Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea: What Iraola said

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, speaking to BBC Sport, said: "I'm really happy with the performance. I think the game was quite level. Both teams had their chances. Overall I think we had very good individual performances and finished the game even better. There were moments later on where we thought the game could be ours.

"I think the tendency of the game went to our side especially from 75-90 minutes. We were pushing a lot and had most of the chances. We have to respect that hit the post in the fist-half and the free-kick so both teams had their chances."

On Lewis Cook: "Lewis was amazing. He had a tough job covering Enzo (Fernandez) who is an amazing player. Without the ball he was very aggressive and on the ball he was very calm. Even at the end he was overlapping like a winger. He showed great energy, it's very good news."

On Lloyd Kelly: "I had no doubt, he has been training really well. He performed really well in the centre-back position and he helped us see out the game at the left-back position."

On still being without his first Premier League victory: "Today was our best game I would say overall. We still didn't score but we were close to beating a very very good team like Chelsea. We have to continue but the plus three points is much more important. We have to keep pushing and believing in what we are doing."