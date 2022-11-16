F﻿ormer Kilmarnock goalkeeper Cammy Bell says his old club are in a "transitional period" after promotion from the Championship.

D﻿erek McInnes' side are three points clear of bottom-placed Dundee United, and the ex-shot-stopper has sympathy for boss Derek McInnes.

"﻿Kilmarnock have been very inconsistent this season," said Bell on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"It's difficult. They’ve come up from the Championship, I don’t think Derek McInnes brought in all the players he wanted, I don’t think that was possible.

"Kilmarnock still have a couple of windows to clear all those players who were signed on two-year deals in the Championship and for McInnes to get the players he wants in."

B﻿ell believes the appointment of recruitment chief Russ Richardson, who worked with the Killie boss at Aberdeen and Bristol City, will bring "confidence" to McInnes that "he is getting the type of player he wants in the right area".

And he says improving their "atrocious" away record - one point from eight games - will be key to the club's survival hopes.

"If Kilmarnock want to stay in this league, they can’t just rely on home form," Bell added. "They need to find a way – even drawing away matches to start with, making themselves hard to beat, then build on that."