Hearts teenager Pollock signs three-year deal

Robbie Neilson has tipped Finlay Pollock for Hearts stardom after the teenage midfielder signed a new three-year deal.

P﻿ollock, 18, has impressed this season in the Hearts B team's inaugural Lowland League campaign.

H﻿e has six first-team appearances and one goal, having made his debut in April 2021, and manager Neilson said: “Finlay's an extremely talented young player and has impressed both in training and for the B team.

“I’ve no doubt he’ll become an important player for us. The onus is on him to keep on working hard and showing everyone just how good he is.”