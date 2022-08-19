Moyes believes new £30.5m Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, who scored his first goal for the club against Viborg on Thursday, "in time will have an impact".

"I don’t think it is fair to judge him right away," he added. "We will bring him into the Premier League gradually but we’ve seen enough to see he will bring a lot to us."

Overall, Moyes was pleased with "three pretty good goals" in their Europa Conference League qualifying win. "You can easily slip up in these games, it was a tough one, but we got there in the end."

Team news wise, Moyes said defender Craig Dawson "is not too far away now" and he is "hoping to get people back".

Asked if Brighton, who West Ham have never beaten in 10 previous Premier League encounters, are a bogey team, he said: “I’ve got loads of teams like that in my history. It’s not Brighton, but other teams as well."

Brighton have "a good team, a manager who is doing very well, a structure they play to and a lot of things going for them," he said, adding: “We finished above them last year, though, and have to show that on Sunday."