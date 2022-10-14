Kelly wary of a Rangers backlash at Fir Park

Skipper Liam Kelly says it would “delusional” to think Rangers’ Champions League troubles will make Motherwell’s task any easier against the Ibrox men on Sunday.

Rangers suffered a club-record 7-1 defeat against Liverpool in midweek, but Kelly is wary of the backlash when they come to Fir Park.

"You always get a good reaction after a negative result,” the goalkeeper said. "I don't think it's fair for us to be judging them against Liverpool.

“We are not a naive or delusional group and think it's going to be an easy game. We know it's going to be a really difficult game - they have some unbelievable players.

"If we are not at our very best then we are going to struggle. We will need to be well organised out of possession because Rangers will spend long periods of time on the ball.

"But we are going to have a go. The manager always wants us to have a go.”