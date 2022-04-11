Tuchel on team news, Chelsea's chances and the Bernabeu
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s Champions League quarter-final second leg with Real Madrid on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Tuchel confirmed Romelu Lukaku will not travel to Madrid as he is still struggling with his Achilles injury. Cesar Azpilicueta has returned to the squad and is available but long-term absentees Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell remain out.
He admits it is “very unlikely” Chelsea will overturn the first-leg deficit but stresses it is “not impossible”. He added: “We don’t have the biggest chance given last week’s result, the opponent and the stadium but it is worth trying and we will play to the full limit. It’s a big night and a big match.”
He says the team didn’t work hard enough last week and wants that to change: “We need physicality, sharpness and commitment to be a special team and could not implement that in the last match. We need to find a way to play a more physical game.”
On playing at a full Bernabeu rather than last season’s game at the empty Real Madrid training ground stadium: “The experiences could not be more different, especially when you need to win by minimum two goals. But it’s a stage where you can also over-perform and that’s what we need to do.”