Besuijen excluded as Dons name Conference League squad

Aberdeen have confirmed their squad for the Europa Conference League group stage, with all 13 summer signings included.

There is no place for out-of-favour Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen, who has not played for the club since Barry Robson took charge.

Robson has named a 21-man squad and will also be able to call upon homegrown youngsters from the 'B List' including midfielder Connor Barron and forward Ryan Duncan.

Aberdeen begin their Conference campaign away to Eintracht Frankfurt on 21 September and also face PAOK and HJK Helsinki in Group G.