'Outstanding' Konate and Mane picked out by Garth

Defender Ibrahima Konate and foward Sadio Mane make it into Garth Crooks' team of the week after the pair helped Liverpool secure an FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City.

Konate: Three goals in three games tells you all you need to know about the form and attacking prowess of Konate. While everyone is watching Virgil van Dijk on set-pieces, Konate has been cleaning up. The Frenchman has been outstanding in recent games and adds a dangerous element in attack for Liverpool in dead-ball situations.

Mane: The 3-0 half-time scoreline didn't tell the whole story in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final - it could have been much worse. Mane, who it would appear seems to be the player most Liverpool fans would have sacrificed for the return of the in-form Roberto Firmino, was absolutely outstanding.

