After scoring two goals in two Championship games for Birmingham City, we asked you whether Fulham youngster Jay Stansfield should have stayed at Craven Cottage this season following Aleksandar Mitrovic's departure, instead of being loaned out.

Here are some of your answers:

Jay: A season in the Championship with a decent team will be good to get Jay's confidence up. Then we can bring him back and reap the benefits next season. Throwing him into to a Fulham team that has been hugely disrupted and scrapping to get a grip on the season would probably do more harm than good, for both player and club.

Charlie: I saw him in action at Craven Cottage when he got a run out with the first team. I thought then he’d be one to follow, of course he should have been kept at Fulham this season. A big mistake not to.

Simon: The loan was a great move for Jay Stansfield. He may have got a bit of game time if he’d stayed, but playing every week, and scoring, could be the making of him. He signed a new contract before he went on loan so he has a big future here, and playing every week in the championship sets him up for that.

Seamus: I agree we should have kept Stansfield and played him up front. He has the pace we need for the long balls we can't always count on Willson.