On Liverpool and Chelsea being in transition: "We are more in transition than Liverpool because I am new here. Klopp has been at Liverpool for seven years. Of course, we are Chelsea. The history of the club is to win. Even if we are in transition, we need to win and be ready to win against Liverpool. The mentality for the players is to compete and try to win. I'm not going to accept a different way to think. We want to put the club where the club deserves to be."

On Reece James being named captain: "He's a player who is a leader. He's the present and he's going to be the future of the club. He's a perfect player for me and the club to be a captain."

On Christopher Nkunku's injury: "I think we feel sorry about him as he was doing well. A very important player for us. The quality was there - one of the best offensive players, who can play in different positions. Always it's a big issue for us. But now is not the time to think too much about the injury, but think positively about how he is going to be with us as soon as possible."

On signing a new striker: "We are working in the market also. We are going to miss one player like this - offensive. The club is working trying to find a solution, short term, medium and long term. To add the right profile to the team to perform from now."