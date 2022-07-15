Chelsea talking point: Who makes Tuchel's attack?

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

In the madness that is this transfer window for Chelsea, one question is which players will make Thomas Tuchel's 25-man squad at the start of the season?

In attack, there is certainly a lot of talent to choose from. The certainties are Kai Havertz and the first major arrival of the Todd Boehly era, Raheem Sterling. Timo Werner - the misfiring striker the club and the fans still hold out hope for -probably makes the team as one would think there is probably just not enough time to process every transfer in and out of the club.

If the German were to depart in a late move, the talented Armando Broja - another academy product - might be persuaded to stay, but at this stage it looks more likely than not he leaves, either on loan or permanently with West Ham among those linked.

Behind them, Mason Mount needs no further comment, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic represent talent in depth. This coming season will be crucial for Pulisic to return to his pre-injury form, when he was a true difference-maker on the pitch. Not to do a disservice to the American winger's qualities, but his status in his homeland is also a big commercial draw in this new era.

Hakim Ziyech is on his way out of Stamford Bridge, likely to AC Milan, although if Tuchel does decide to change formation this season, the magical Moroccan would represent a different dimension on the right flank. It will be interesting to see if Harvey Vale stays or heads out on loan, but there surely is no room for fellow youth product Tino Anjorin.

All in all the Blues have riches to choose from offensively. They all have the flexibility to play in multiple positions across the front line and this raises the tantalising possibility of a fluid attacking front three or four with Sterling, Havertz, Mount et al interchanging at will.

Time will tell how this will play out.