Atletico Madrid have contacted Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives over signing the forward from Manchester United. (AS - in Spanish), external

But new United manager Erik ten Hag claims the 37-year-old could stay at Old Trafford beyond the year he has left on his contract. (Guardian), external

Ten Hag wants to tempt AC Milan to part with Ismael Bennacer, 24, and is prepared to offer Donny van de Beek as part of a swap deal for the Algeria midfielder, who is valued at 45m euros (£38m). (Calciomercato, via Mirror), external

Barcelona are still refusing to commit to paying Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong the 17m euros (£14.4m) from his restructured contract, perpetuating the impasse over the 25-year-old's potential move to United. (Independent), external

