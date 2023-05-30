'If we're the underdogs, that's fine' - Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says he doesn't mind his side being branded as underdogs going into the Scottish Premiership play-off against Partick Thistle.

Thistle have cruised through the play-offs to this point, beating Queen's Park and Ayr United, scoring 16 goals in the process, while County took just one point from their last three league games.

"Everything I'm hearing is that Partick are in a great place and that they're everybody in Glasgow's favourite team outside the Old Firm," Mackay said to Sky Sports. "I would debate that - that's maybe Queen's Park.

"They're on form, they've come through the play-offs and they're flying. If they want to take the favourites position for the game, that's fine. Ross County are used to being underdogs. If we're the underdogs, that's fine.

"We put Partick Thistle into the same process that we do every other team. We look at strengths and weaknesses, the same preparation we would do for any other team. We will take them just as seriously as we would the rest."