Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, has decided to join Chelsea, with the final negotiations now taking place. (Sky Sports Germany), external

Inter Milan's Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez, 25, wants to join Chelsea. (Football Insider), external

Chelsea face competition from Manchester United for Inter's Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27. (Guardian), external

Atalanta will demand a figure "well in advance" of their club transfer record of £45m for Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, with Chelsea and Manchester United interested in the 20-year-old.

Meanwhile, Blues forward Kai Havertz has agreed personal terms with Arsenal, but the clubs are yet to finalise a deal. (Fabrizio Romano), external

