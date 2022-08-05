Dundee United v Celtic - team news

Dundee United are waiting on a work permit for Aziz Behich while there is a question mark over the fitness of fellow left-back Scott McMann. Midfielder Peter Pawlett is missing.

Livingston will be without Tom Parkes for most of the season and though fellow defender Morgan Boyes is close to recovering from an ankle problem, he will not be ready in time for Sunday.

Did you know? Livingston were unbeaten in three meetings with United last season, winning the latest two, including December's visit to Tannadice.