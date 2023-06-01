Wright keen on to kick on after his 'best season' of scoring

Drey Wright wants to build on his most prolific season yet next term and is relishing playing under new Johnstone boss Steven MacLean.

The winger, who returned last summer for a second spell in Perth, scored seven goals as Saints flirted with the drop before finishing ninth in the Premiership.

“Since Macca took over I’ve played in a more forward role more consistently and not had the goals to back it up which is a bit of a funny one," Wright, 28, told SaintsTV.

“I’m delighted to get on the scoresheet and my goal return has been better this season, my best season personally, so hopefully I can carry that on for next year.

“It’s exactly what Macca’s about, he brings that energy and that passion and it’s reflected in the performances we’ve put in.

“The messages he was putting across we would implement on the pitch and got the results that we needed so happy days.”