Fabian Schar's stunner sees him into Garth's team of the week

Ever week Garth Crooks selects his team of the week and Fabian Schar's stunner helped him make the team on the opening weekend...

Fabian Schar

His first-half tackle on Jesse Lingard in the Newcastle box was enough to suggest the Swiss defender was in no mood to give the Nottingham Forest player one inch.

Schar's strike for Newcastle's opening goal was struck beautifully. This footballer can defend and play in equal measure. Precisely what Lingard is doing at Forest I am not entirely sure, but a one-year deal on a free transfer? What sort of commitment is that? Does Lingard think we are all stupid?

Take the deal and split if the team goes down - is that the plan? I'm not sure who looks more ridiculous; Lingard for signing or Forest for accepting the terms.

